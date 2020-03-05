Why Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Is Down A Whooping -6.07% Today

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -6.07% or (-1.3 points) to $20.1 from its previous close of $21.4. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1224955 contracts so far this session. URBN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.9 million shares, but with a 54.93 million float and a -14.13% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for URBN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $28.19 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 40.25% from where the URBN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4.04 over a week and tumble down $-6.86 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $34.24, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/04/19. The recent low of $19.63 stood for a -41.31% since 08/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.7 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Urban Outfitters, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 20.62. This figure suggests that URBN stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current URBN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.85% at this stage. This figure means that URBN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) would settle between $22.29/share to $23.17/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $20.66 mark, then the market for Urban Outfitters, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $19.91 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.15. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted target price for shares of URBN but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 04. The price target has been raised from $29 to $24. BMO Capital Markets, analysts launched coverage of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) stock with a Market Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 04. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets, made their first call for the equity with a Market Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 03.

URBN equity has an average rating of 2.65, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 15 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, URBN stock price is currently trading at 9.4X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 25.7. Urban Outfitters, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 7.4.