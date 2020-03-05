Why there is big stock price movements today? Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) is currently trading at around $0.93, a price level that means its value has jumped 32.86% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, SNCA shares have hit a high of $0.95 and a low of $0.8829. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $13.78 and a low of $0.70, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.49%. That was after the news story published on Feb-13-20 that was titled ‘INVESTOR ALERT: Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating Seneca Biopharma, Inc. for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims’.

Comparatively, SNCA’s year to date performance is at -10.10%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -2.20% over the last week and -23.28% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.12, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 12.97% and 10.45% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 1 analysts have given Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) a consensus price target of 26.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $520.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $520.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 99.82% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 99.82%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 99.82 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. 1 issued a stock update for Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. 1 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 1 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -66.31%, while it is -12.95% below and -4.44% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 107106.0 against a 3-month average of 1.89M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 8.21% of the Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) total float.

Meanwhile, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has lost -22.31% over the course of a year, with the price now at $4.82. According to a Reuters story on Mar-04-20, ‘Keep calm and work from home during coronavirus, European banks tell workers’. The shares of the company were last trading at 2.55% higher, and went as high as $4.92 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $4.65 and $4.92. The shares of the company are below the target price of $7.58 by -57.26%. The current market cap of the company is $32.92B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -10.30% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -25.16% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -8.20% in the past one month, -10.13% loss in 3 months, and -1.05% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of BBVA during past week was calculated to be 4.11% while that of a month was 2.01%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.53 but that is lkely to shrink at -35.10% for the year. Earnings per share will be 7.20% annually over the next 5-year period. The analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -116.30%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the BBVA stock, the company needs to record a growth of -28.63% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $6.20. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $5.36 while its 200-day moving average is $5.30. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, BBVA has around 7.01B shares outstanding that normally trades 6.57B of its float. The price of BBVA recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -7.30% with 0.16 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.91 while its RSI stands at 34.29.

Analysts are estimating that the BBVA stock price might go down by -63.28%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $7.87 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $4.54. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 5.81% from its current price. All in all, the price of BBVA has decreased by -15.77% so far this year.