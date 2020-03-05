Why seeing volatile movements today? Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), DXC Technology Company (DXC)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is currently trading at around $21.92, a price level that means its value has jumped 110.77% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, SIG shares have hit a high of $23.21 and a low of $21.85. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $31.44 and a low of $10.40, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.27%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Is Signet Jewelers (SIG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?’.

Comparatively, SIG’s year to date performance is at 6.44%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 1.76% over the last week and -4.10% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.79, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 10.72% and 7.22% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 5 analysts have given Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) a consensus price target of 26.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $32.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $18.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 18.81% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 31.5%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -21.78 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.60 for the stock, suggesting that investors Underweight the stock. Telsey Advisory Group issued a stock update for Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) on January 17, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Market Perform” rating. Wells Fargo on January 02, 2020 rated the stock at Underweight. 3 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 3 of the 3 rate it as a Hold; 0 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 17.02%, while it is -8.42% below and -13.82% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 276370.0 against a 3-month average of 2.56M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 119.95% of the Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) total float.

Meanwhile, DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has lost -65.69% over the course of a year, with the price now at $21.15. According to a Business Wire story on Mar-05-20, ‘Luxoft to Acquire CMORE Automotive, Provider of Data-Driven Autonomous Drive Development and Validation Services’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.28% lower, and went as high as $22.92 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $21.93 and $22.92. The shares of the company are below the target price of $40.21 by -90.12%. The current market cap of the company is $5.70B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -35.22% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -68.48% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -30.59% in the past one month, -38.43% loss in 3 months, and -29.20% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of DXC during past week was calculated to be 7.60% while that of a month was 4.95%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$6.25 and $5.77 for the next quarter but will shrink at -21.10% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 6.26% for the next fiscal year and by -5.33% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -6.60% to $4.93B. 14 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $4.86B and a high of $5.01B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -77.20%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the DXC stock, the company needs to record a growth of -79.67% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $38.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $32.32 while its 200-day moving average is $38.26. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, DXC has around 255.09M shares outstanding that normally trades 251.99M of its float. The price of DXC recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -11.74% with 1.47 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 2.11 while its RSI stands at 15.61.

Analysts are estimating that the DXC stock price might go down by -136.41%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $50.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $33.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -56.03% from its current price. All in all, the price of DXC has decreased by -40.60% so far this year.