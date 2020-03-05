Why seeing volatile movements today? Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL), McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) is currently trading at around $2.29, a price level that means its value has jumped 46.79% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, RIGL shares have hit a high of $2.22 and a low of $2.1004. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $3.10 and a low of $1.56, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 5.05%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘Analysts: These 3 Strong Buy Penny Stocks Could Gain Over 200%’.

Comparatively, RIGL’s year to date performance is at 1.87%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 1.40% over the last week and -3.54% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.13, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 7.35% and 5.70% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 7 analysts have given Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) a consensus price target of 7.33, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $9.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $5.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 71.38% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 74.56%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 54.2 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald issued a stock update for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on November 15, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan on September 26, 2019 rated the stock at Overweight. 7 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 7 rate it as a Hold; 7 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 7.09%, while it is -0.76% below and 1.17% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 734343.0 against a 3-month average of 1.61M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 91.73% of the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) total float.

Meanwhile, McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has gained 23.06% over the course of a year, with the price now at $151.22. According to a Zacks story on Mar-02-20, ‘MCK or WST: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?’. The shares of the company were last trading at 2.31% higher, and went as high as $154.79 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $145.77 and $154.79. The shares of the company are below the target price of $168.50 by -11.43%. The current market cap of the company is $27.62B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 0.25% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -12.17% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 3.64% in the past one month, 2.18% gain in 3 months, and 6.89% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of MCK during past week was calculated to be 6.11% while that of a month was 3.61%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$5.24 and $15.79 for the next quarter but will grow at 93.00% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 6.94% for the next fiscal year and by 8.01% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 6.30% to $55.74B. 11 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $54.75B and a high of $56.59B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -58.40%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the MCK stock, the company needs to record a growth of -14.4% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $173.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $151.16 while its 200-day moving average is $142.47. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, MCK has around 186.86M shares outstanding that normally trades 173.14M of its float. The price of MCK recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -8.11% with 6.30 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.98 while its RSI stands at 47.00.

Analysts are estimating that the MCK stock price might go down by -30.27%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $197.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $140.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 7.42% from its current price. All in all, the price of MCK has increased by 6.85% so far this year.