Why Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Stock Gained Sharply Today

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $31.94, the shares have already added 1.21 points (3.94% higher) from its previous close of $30.73. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 124473 contracts so far this session. KFRC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 140.08 thousand shares, but with a 19.78 million float and a -2.44% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KFRC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $38.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 20.01% from where the KFRC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.98 over a week and tumble down $-5.45 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $42.64, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/05/19. The recent low of $29.52 stood for a -25.09% since 02/28/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.34 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Kforce Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 33.41. This figure suggests that KFRC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KFRC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 30.06% at this stage. This figure means that KFRC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Kforce Inc. (KFRC) would settle between $31.25/share to $31.76/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $30.17 mark, then the market for Kforce Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $29.6 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.42. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Sidoti, assumed coverage of KFRC assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on March 03. Credit Suisse, analysts launched coverage of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on August 10. Analysts at Northcoast lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to June 01.

KFRC equity has an average rating of 2.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, KFRC stock price is currently trading at 10.88X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.5. Kforce Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 6.6.

Kforce Inc. (KFRC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.5% to hit $334840, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.1% from $1.35 billion to a noteworthy $1.39 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Kforce Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 18.4% to hit $0.45 per share. For the fiscal year, KFRC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 11.4% to hit $2.63 per share.