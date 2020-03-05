Why demonstrating dramatic movements today? Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO), eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) is currently trading at around $0.42, a price level that means its value has jumped 13.79% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, APVO shares have hit a high of $0.405 and a low of $0.381. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $1.72 and a low of $0.37, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 8.81%. That was after the news story published on Feb-28-20 that was titled ‘Aptevo Therapeutics Sells IXINITY Hemophilia B Therapy for Estimated Proceeds in Excess of $100 Million’.

Comparatively, APVO’s year to date performance is at -41.04%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -13.34% over the last week and -34.59% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.06, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 19.79% and 11.72% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 3 analysts have given Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) a consensus price target of 3.25, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $3.50, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $1.70. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 86.0% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 88.0%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 75.29 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.50 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann issued a stock update for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) on November 05, 2018 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray on October 05, 2017 rated the stock at Overweight. 3 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 3 rate it as a Hold; 3 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -38.73%, while it is -26.08% below and -11.10% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.18 million against a 3-month average of 555.99K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 45.89% of the Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $2.74 million worth of the company’s shares. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. purchased 2.45 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC acquired over 2.38 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 586622.0 shares valued at 520040.0. The company has a 1.30% stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. The Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns 487651.0 shares valued at 432302.0, which represents a total stake of 1.08% of the company’s shares. Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds 83802.0 shares in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., which makes up 0.19% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has lost -1.42% over the course of a year, with the price now at $38.02. According to a Reuters story on Mar-03-20, ‘EBay looking to sell South Korean unit: report’. The shares of the company were last trading at 3.54% higher, and went as high as $37.42 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $35.66 and $37.42. The shares of the company are below the target price of $38.80 by -2.05%. The current market cap of the company is $29.57B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 5.32% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -9.48% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 9.42% in the past one month, 3.38% gain in 3 months, and -8.86% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of EBAY during past week was calculated to be 3.84% while that of a month was 3.41%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $2.09 and $3.41 for the next quarter but will grow at 0.50% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 11.12% for the next fiscal year and by 10.61% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $2.35B. 11 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $2.33B and a high of $2.36B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 116.80%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the EBAY stock, the company needs to record a growth of 0.05% before it can be able to surge past its median price target of $38.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $36.14 while its 200-day moving average is $37.69. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, EBAY has around 805.27M shares outstanding that normally trades 759.67M of its float. The price of EBAY recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 0.71% with 1.30 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.19 while its RSI stands at 57.68.

Analysts are estimating that the EBAY stock price might go down by -34.14%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $51.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $30.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 21.09% from its current price. All in all, the price of EBAY has increased by 1.69% so far this year.