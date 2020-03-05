Why Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Is Down A Whooping -5.57% Today

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -5.57% or (-0.77 points) to $13.14 from its previous close of $13.91. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1353010 contracts so far this session. DLPH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.49 million shares, but with a 85.79 million float and a 4.35% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DLPH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.64 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 19.03% from where the DLPH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.32 over a week and tumble down $-2.39 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $26.82, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/18/19. The recent low of $9.52 stood for a -51.03% since 01/24/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Delphi Technologies PLC, the two-week RSI stands at 40.8. This figure suggests that DLPH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DLPH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 28.08% at this stage. This figure means that DLPH share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) would settle between $14.08/share to $14.25/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $13.57 mark, then the market for Delphi Technologies PLC becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $13.23 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.17. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank lowered their recommendation on shares of DLPH from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on January 14. Barclays analysts have lowered their rating of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) stock from Overweight to Equal Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 04. Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered the stock to a Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 01.

DLPH equity has an average rating of 2.64, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 12 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DLPH stock price is currently trading at 5.89X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 73.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.5. Delphi Technologies PLC current P/B ratio of 3.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.

Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -10.4% to hit $1.03 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -5.3% from $4.36 billion to a noteworthy $4.13 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Delphi Technologies PLC is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -34.3% to hit $0.44 per share. For the fiscal year, DLPH’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -17.3% to hit $2.01 per share.