What sent GERN up 4.42% while BX up 3.14% Wednesday

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is currently trading at around $1.18, a price level that means its value has jumped 19.80% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, GERN shares have hit a high of $1.18 and a low of $1.11. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $2.14 and a low of $0.99, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.42%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PTLA, GERN and BYND’.

Comparatively, GERN’s year to date performance is at -16.91%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -1.74% over the last week and -13.74% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.07, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 10.61% and 5.31% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 5 analysts have given Geron Corporation (GERN) a consensus price target of 3.75, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $4.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $3.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 70.5% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 70.5%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 60.67 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.80 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. B. Riley FBR issued a stock update for Geron Corporation (GERN) on November 19, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright on September 03, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. 5 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 5 rate it as a Hold; 5 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -14.97%, while it is -10.96% below and -5.28% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 563440.0 against a 3-month average of 1.28M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 31.86% of the Geron Corporation (GERN) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $21.2 million worth of the company’s shares. FMR, LLC purchased 15.54 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) acquired over 9.92 million shares.

The top investor is Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology that owns 15.54 million shares valued at 22.22 million. The company has a 7.78% stake in Geron Corporation. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 5.52 million shares valued at 7.79 million, which represents a total stake of 2.77% of the company’s shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3.96 million shares in Geron Corporation, which makes up 1.98% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has gained 66.44% over the course of a year, with the price now at $57.85. According to a Reuters story on Mar-04-20, ‘Blackstone CEO says “unclear” if Fed rate cut can restore confidence’. The shares of the company were last trading at 3.14% higher, and went as high as $58.039 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $54.665 and $58.039. The shares of the company are below the target price of $65.08 by -12.5%. The current market cap of the company is $65.66B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -2.49% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -10.96% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -8.15% in the past one month, 3.45% gain in 3 months, and 12.72% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of BX during past week was calculated to be 6.22% while that of a month was 3.63%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $3.03 and $3.50 for the next quarter but will shrink at -16.90% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 15.32% for the next fiscal year and by 13.44% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 35.50% to $1.48B. 3 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $1.41B and a high of $1.53B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 80.40%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the BX stock, the company needs to record a growth of -12.36% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $65.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $59.37 while its 200-day moving average is $51.22. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, BX has around 1.17B shares outstanding that normally trades 1.16B of its float. The price of BX recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -0.67% with 2.47 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.55 while its RSI stands at 46.68.

Analysts are estimating that the BX stock price might go down by -31.37%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $76.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $53.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 8.38% from its current price. All in all, the price of BX has increased by 0.27% so far this year.