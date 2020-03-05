Veritone Inc. (VERI) drop 8.46% while Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) add 5.98% – Here’s What Investors Should Know

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) is currently trading at around $3.09, a price level that means its value has jumped 46.90% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, VERI shares have hit a high of $3.60 and a low of $3.10. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $9.98 and a low of $2.10, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -8.46%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Veritone Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019’.

Comparatively, VERI’s year to date performance is at 35.34%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 13.09% over the last week and 55.30% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.27, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 10.24% and 9.21% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Veritone Inc. (VERI) a consensus price target of 7.20, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.20 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Craig Hallum issued a stock update for Veritone Inc. (VERI) on November 07, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. JMP Securities on April 03, 2019 rated the stock at Mkt Outperform. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -32.16%, while it is 18.49% above and 8.29% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 193358.0 against a 3-month average of 410.06K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 31.19% of the Veritone Inc. (VERI) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $1.79 million worth of the company’s shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. purchased 510279.0 shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackrock Inc. acquired over 361145.0 shares.

The top investor is Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF that owns 496683.0 shares valued at 1.5 million. The company has a 2.02% stake in Veritone Inc. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 362393.0 shares valued at 3.03 million, which represents a total stake of 1.47% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 142947.0 shares in Veritone Inc., which makes up 0.58% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has current price of $123.78. According to a Investor’s Business Daily story on Mar-05-20, ‘Dow Jones Plunges 800 Points In Coronavirus Stock Market Correction; Alibaba, PayPal Key Stocks To Watch’. The shares of the company were last trading at 5.98% higher, and went as high as $119.97 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $113.11 and $119.97. The shares of the company are below the target price of $82.13 by 33.65%. The current market cap of the company is $34.91B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 47.96% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of 1.52% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 33.24% in the past one month, 69.45% gain in 3 months, and 26.32% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of ZM during past week was calculated to be 11.80% while that of a month was 7.58%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.03 and $0.30 for the next quarter but will grow at 100.00% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 9.63% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 66.30% to $185.68M. 16 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $173.1M and a high of $195.19M.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the ZM stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $84.71 while its 200-day moving average is $82.45. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, ZM has around 298.91M shares outstanding that normally trades 91.23M of its float. The price of ZM recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 9.28% with 7.81 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 77.44. All in all, the price of ZM has increased by 71.66% so far this year.