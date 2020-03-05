Traders’ Diary: 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is down 4.99% in current trading, Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) down 5.38%

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is currently trading at around $9.32, a price level that means its value has jumped 44.16% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, DDD shares have hit a high of $9.88 and a low of $9.33. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $12.56 and a low of $6.47, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.99%. That was after the news story published on Feb-29-20 that was titled ‘Here’s What Analysts Are Forecasting For 3D Systems Corporation After Its Full-Year Results’.

Comparatively, DDD’s year to date performance is at 12.11%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -4.20% over the last week and -10.82% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.70, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 8.49% and 6.34% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 8 analysts have given 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) a consensus price target of 9.92, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $14.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $7.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 1.89% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 33.43%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -33.14 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.90 for the stock, suggesting that investors Underweight the stock. Piper Sandler issued a stock update for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) on January 28, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Neutral” rating. Loop Capital on January 16, 2020 rated the stock at Sell. 4 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 3 of the 4 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 4.47%, while it is -12.21% below and -16.10% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 327142.0 against a 3-month average of 2.04M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 75.51% of the 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) total float.

Meanwhile, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has lost -27.31% over the course of a year, with the price now at $22.16. According to a Zacks story on Mar-03-20, ‘Franklin Closes Athena Capital Buyout With AUM Worth $6B’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.38% lower, and went as high as $23.67 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $22.915 and $23.67. The shares of the company are below the target price of $26.42 by -19.22%. The current market cap of the company is $12.11B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -11.77% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -38.14% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -7.06% in the past one month, -13.19% loss in 3 months, and -10.03% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of BEN during past week was calculated to be 5.29% while that of a month was 3.61%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $2.51 and $2.52 for the next quarter but will shrink at -26.30% for the year. Earnings per share will decrease by -2.21% for the next fiscal year and by -4.17% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $1.4B. 9 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $1.38B and a high of $1.42B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 30.60%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the BEN stock, the company needs to record a growth of -15.07% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $25.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $25.04 while its 200-day moving average is $28.64. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, BEN has around 516.99M shares outstanding that normally trades 269.81M of its float. The price of BEN recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 1.78% with 1.02 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.19 while its RSI stands at 36.72.

Analysts are estimating that the BEN stock price might go down by -30.87%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $29.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $24.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -8.3% from its current price. All in all, the price of BEN has decreased by -9.85% so far this year.