Thursday, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) up 5.81% while the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is fell 5.64%

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) is currently trading at around $15.49, a price level that means its value has jumped 385.58% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, CBB shares have hit a high of $14.97 and a low of $14.58. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $15.43 and a low of $3.19, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 5.81%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘Cincinnati Bell Revises Merger Deal Yet Again on Fresh Bid’.

Comparatively, CBB’s year to date performance is at 39.83%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 17.31% over the last week and 8.85% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.57, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 5.99% and 3.43% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 1 analysts have given Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) a consensus price target of 10.88, which is noticeably below its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $12.50, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $12.50. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move -23.92% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb -23.92%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -23.92 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Goldman issued a stock update for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) on January 07, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Sell” rating. Wells Fargo on January 03, 2020 rated the stock at Equal Weight. 1 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 1 rate it as a Hold; 0 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 118.96%, while it is 28.31% above and 18.53% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 302525.0 against a 3-month average of 951.02K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 103.68% of the Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) total float.

Meanwhile, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has lost -2.08% over the course of a year, with the price now at $56.40. According to a American City Business Journals story on Mar-05-20, ‘Penguins announce anchor tenant for Lower Hill entertainment venue’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.64% lower, and went as high as $59.84 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $55.57 and $59.84. The shares of the company are below the target price of $79.31 by -40.62%. The current market cap of the company is $12.14B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -20.00% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -26.37% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -12.87% in the past one month, -13.39% loss in 3 months, and -12.69% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of LYV during past week was calculated to be 10.50% while that of a month was 5.03%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.02 and $0.70 for the next quarter but will grow at 72.70% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 74.81% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 14.80% to $1.82B. 11 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $1.69B and a high of $1.98B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -6.70%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the LYV stock, the company needs to record a growth of -41.84% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $80.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $70.19 while its 200-day moving average is $68.42. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, LYV has around 203.10M shares outstanding that normally trades 139.82M of its float. The price of LYV recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -1.63% with 3.60 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.21 while its RSI stands at 29.76.

Analysts are estimating that the LYV stock price might go down by -50.71%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $85.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $63.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -11.7% from its current price. All in all, the price of LYV has decreased by -16.37% so far this year.