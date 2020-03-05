This Could Be Why Switch Inc. (SWCH) is rising by 4.49% and International Game Technology PLC (IGT) rising by 3.01%

Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is currently trading at around $15.12, a price level that means its value has jumped 90.21% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, SWCH shares have hit a high of $15.25 and a low of $14.28. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $17.83 and a low of $7.95, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.49%. That was after the news story published on Jan-30-20 that was titled ‘Switch to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results’.

Comparatively, SWCH’s year to date performance is at -2.36%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -14.68% over the last week and -9.56% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.67, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.53% and 3.68% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 12 analysts have given Switch Inc. (SWCH) a consensus price target of 17.77, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $22.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $15.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 16.0% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 31.27%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -0.8 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Berenberg issued a stock update for Switch Inc. (SWCH) on January 08, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Raymond James on November 15, 2018 rated the stock at Strong Buy. 12 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 4 of the 12 rate it as a Hold; 8 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 1.43%, while it is -5.18% below and -8.42% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.19 million against a 3-month average of 1.20M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 89.31% of the Switch Inc. (SWCH) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $117.05 million worth of the company’s shares. Renaissance Technologies, LLC purchased 6.44 million shares of the company’s common stock, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired over 6.3 million shares.

The top investor is First Tr Exchg Tr AlphaDEX Fd-FT Technology AlphaDEX that owns 2.92 million shares valued at 39.63 million. The company has a 3.36% stake in Switch Inc. The Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd owns 2.32 million shares valued at 30.35 million, which represents a total stake of 2.67% of the company’s shares. Meridian Growth Fund holds 2.08 million shares in Switch Inc., which makes up 2.39% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has lost -46.11% over the course of a year, with the price now at $9.57. According to a Zacks story on Mar-03-20, ‘International Game Technology (IGT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates’. The shares of the company were last trading at 3.01% higher, and went as high as $11.80 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $9.26 and $11.80. The shares of the company are below the target price of $19.80 by -106.9%. The current market cap of the company is $2.01B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -31.81% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -46.08% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -31.13% in the past one month, -37.44% loss in 3 months, and -22.45% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of IGT during past week was calculated to be 12.84% while that of a month was 5.53%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.16 and $1.25 for the next quarter but will grow at 97.30% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 16.36% for the next fiscal year and by -0.91% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 2.00% to $1.17B. 6 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $1.14B and a high of $1.2B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 364.00%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the IGT stock, the company needs to record a growth of -67.19% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $16.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $13.93 while its 200-day moving average is $13.66. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, IGT has around 215.97M shares outstanding that normally trades 98.27M of its float. The price of IGT recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -25.14% with 0.77 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.44 while its RSI stands at 18.05.

Analysts are estimating that the IGT stock price might go down by -129.89%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $22.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $10.50. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -9.72% from its current price. All in all, the price of IGT has decreased by -37.94% so far this year.