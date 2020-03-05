Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Sinks -7.66% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -1.2 points, trading at $14.47 levels, and is down -7.66% from its previous close of $15.67. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 253565 contracts so far this session. TNK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 776.67 thousand shares, but with a 23.96 million float and a 23.78% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TNK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $29.57 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 104.35% from where the TNK share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Teekay Tankers Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 41.2. This figure suggests that TNK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TNK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 68.18% at this stage. This figure means that TNK share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) would settle between $16.08/share to $16.5/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.25 mark, then the market for Teekay Tankers Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $14.83 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.61. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill raised their recommendation on shares of TNK from Underperform to Buy in their opinion released on November 18. Jefferies analysts bumped their rating on Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 23. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 22.

TNK equity has an average rating of 1.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TNK stock price is currently trading at 2.07X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.9. Teekay Tankers Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.8.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 117.2% to hit $293530, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 42.4% from $540400 to a noteworthy $769280. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Teekay Tankers Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 562.5% to hit $2.65 per share. For the fiscal year, TNK’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 289% to hit $7.43 per share.