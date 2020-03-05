Technical Analysis 05 March 2020 – BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI), Unum Group (UNM)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) is currently trading at around $32.37, a price level that means its value has jumped 760.90% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, BTAI shares have hit a high of $32.185 and a low of $28.85. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $43.63 and a low of $3.76, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 8.04%. That was after the news story published on Mar-02-20 that was titled ‘BioXcel Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast’.

Comparatively, BTAI’s year to date performance is at 105.07%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -7.76% over the last week and 73.88% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 4.58, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 18.08% and 15.69% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 5 analysts have given BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) a consensus price target of 73.80, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $150.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $26.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 52.4% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 78.42%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -24.5 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.80 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. H.C. Wainwright issued a stock update for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) on February 26, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright on January 08, 2020 rated the stock at Buy. 5 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 5 rate it as a Hold; 5 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 180.40%, while it is 56.30% above and 9.83% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 185130.0 against a 3-month average of 560.90K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 49.74% of the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $15.69 million worth of the company’s shares. FMR, LLC purchased 910589.0 shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackrock Inc. acquired over 400565.0 shares.

The top investor is Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology that owns 910589.0 shares valued at 5.66 million. The company has a 5.03% stake in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 181869.0 shares valued at 1.99 million, which represents a total stake of 1.01% of the company’s shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 134304.0 shares in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., which makes up 0.74% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has lost -37.66% over the course of a year, with the price now at $21.85. According to a PR Newswire story on Feb-24-20, ‘The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Elects Cynthia L. Egan Board Vice Chair, Industry Veteran Martin P. Hughes Director’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.45% lower, and went as high as $23.39 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $22.25 and $23.39. The shares of the company are below the target price of $31.60 by -44.62%. The current market cap of the company is $4.81B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -22.57% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -42.50% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -14.50% in the past one month, -24.18% loss in 3 months, and -8.66% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of UNM during past week was calculated to be 7.34% while that of a month was 3.97%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $5.24 and $6.21 for the next quarter but will grow at 120.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 7.63% for the next fiscal year and by 5.37% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 2.80% to $3.07B. 4 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $3.06B and a high of $3.08B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 25.30%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the UNM stock, the company needs to record a growth of -46.45% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $32.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $28.06 while its 200-day moving average is $29.58. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, UNM has around 208.28M shares outstanding that normally trades 201.89M of its float. The price of UNM recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -8.51% with 1.24 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.53 while its RSI stands at 27.78.

Analysts are estimating that the UNM stock price might go down by -101.37%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $44.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $19.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 13.04% from its current price. All in all, the price of UNM has decreased by -20.75% so far this year.