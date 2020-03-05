Surprising Moves Today, March 05, 2020: Novavax Inc. (NVAX), InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), here’s why they are active

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is currently trading at around $12.18, a price level that means its value has jumped 244.09% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, NVAX shares have hit a high of $12.35 and a low of $10.10. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $17.71 and a low of $3.54, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 7.60%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘5 Drug Makers to Gain From Coronavirus Outbreak’.

Comparatively, NVAX’s year to date performance is at 184.42%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 22.78% over the last week and 66.23% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.66, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 23.32% and 12.69% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Novavax Inc. (NVAX) a consensus price target of 14.25, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $27.50, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $6.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 13.0% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 55.71%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -103.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.30 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. B. Riley FBR issued a stock update for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on November 27, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright on August 14, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 120.48%, while it is 78.90% above and 38.43% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 2.54 million against a 3-month average of 6.10M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 21.40% of the Novavax Inc. (NVAX) total float.

Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) has lost -88.89% over the course of a year, with the price now at $4.30. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Feb-26-20, ‘InflaRx Announces Positive Initial Data from Ongoing Phase IIa Open Label Study with IFX-1 in Patients Suffering from Pyoderma Gangraenosum’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.87% lower, and went as high as $4.76 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $4.4501 and $4.76. The shares of the company are below the target price of $3.68 by 14.42%. The current market cap of the company is $125.70M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 10.91% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -91.90% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 30.26% in the past one month, 26.97% gain in 3 months, and 60.28% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of IFRX during past week was calculated to be 19.58% while that of a month was 12.96%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$2.11 and -$2.38 for the next quarter but will shrink at -16.70% for the year. Earnings per share will decrease by -3.80% for the next fiscal year. 5 analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -111.40%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the IFRX stock, the company needs to record a growth of 6.98% before it can be able to surge past its median price target of $4.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $3.88 while its 200-day moving average is $4.86. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, IFRX has around 27.81M shares outstanding that normally trades 17.05M of its float. The price of IFRX recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -6.80% with 0.58 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 51.53.

Analysts are estimating that the IFRX stock price might go up by 6.98%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $4.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $3.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 30.23% from its current price. All in all, the price of IFRX has increased by 14.14% so far this year.