Stock Price Analysis & Overview March 4: Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE), Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) is currently trading at around $5.24, a price level that means its value has jumped 87.81% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, JNCE shares have hit a high of $5.22 and a low of $4.8853. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $10.00 and a low of $2.79, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 3.56%. That was after the news story published on Feb-27-20 that was titled ‘New Strong Buy Stocks for February 27th’.

Comparatively, JNCE’s year to date performance is at -42.04%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -9.32% over the last week and -19.55% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.52, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 11.36% and 9.25% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 6 analysts have given Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) a consensus price target of 12.25, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $15.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $5.50. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 50.1% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 65.07%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 4.73 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.50 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. JP Morgan issued a stock update for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) on November 14, 2018 in which the firm assigned “Underweight” rating. Raymond James on June 28, 2018 rated the stock at Outperform. 5 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 2 of the 5 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 2 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 3.18%, while it is -23.14% below and -8.21% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 186868.0 against a 3-month average of 775.77K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 84.61% of the Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $89.31 million worth of the company’s shares. TRV GP III, LLC purchased 3.05 million shares of the company’s common stock, while FMR, LLC acquired over 1.24 million shares.

The top investor is Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology that owns 1.24 million shares valued at 6.7 million. The company has a 3.64% stake in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 366292.0 shares valued at 1.81 million, which represents a total stake of 1.08% of the company’s shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 360207.0 shares in Jounce Therapeutics Inc., which makes up 1.06% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has lost -31.51% over the course of a year, with the price now at $24.63. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Mar-03-20, ‘Infinera and Corning Achieve 800G Across 800 Kilometers with ICE6’. The shares of the company were last trading at 3.08% higher, and went as high as $25.41 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $23.73 and $25.41. The shares of the company are below the target price of $30.17 by -22.49%. The current market cap of the company is $18.37B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -13.06% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -30.32% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -10.49% in the past one month, -17.73% loss in 3 months, and -14.22% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of GLW during past week was calculated to be 5.63% while that of a month was 2.94%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $1.05 and $1.98 for the next quarter but will shrink at -5.70% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 23.81% for the next fiscal year and by 10.59% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -9.30% to $2.58B. 10 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $2.56B and a high of $2.61B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -96.80%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the GLW stock, the company needs to record a growth of -21.8% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $30.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $28.24 while its 200-day moving average is $29.41. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, GLW has around 769.07M shares outstanding that normally trades 761.29M of its float. The price of GLW recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -7.12% with 0.99 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.22 while its RSI stands at 34.73.

Analysts are estimating that the GLW stock price might go down by -38.04%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $34.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $25.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -1.5% from its current price. All in all, the price of GLW has decreased by -17.93% so far this year.