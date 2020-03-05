Stock Price Analysis: Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) 7.40% higher today while Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is trading 2.68% higher

Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE: IBP) is currently trading at around $70.57, a price level that means its value has jumped 65.24% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, IBP shares have hit a high of $67.59 and a low of $63.55. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $80.25 and a low of $42.71, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 7.40%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘TopBuild Corp. — Moody’s upgrades TopBuild’s Corporate Family Rating to Ba2; outlook stable’.

Comparatively, IBP’s year to date performance is at -4.59%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -6.75% over the last week and -11.36% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 3.34, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 7.04% and 4.10% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 10 analysts have given Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) a consensus price target of 76.33, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $87.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $60.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 9.53% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 18.89%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -17.62 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.60 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. SunTrust issued a stock update for Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on March 04, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. The Benchmark Company on February 05, 2020 rated the stock at Hold. 10 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 7 of the 10 rate it as a Hold; 3 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 11.85%, while it is -3.34% below and -4.16% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 104417.0 against a 3-month average of 241.66K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 132.33% of the Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $236.81 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 2.19 million shares of the company’s common stock, while BAMCO Inc. acquired over 1.67 million shares.

The top investor is Baron Small Cap Fund that owns 1.5 million shares valued at 86.01 million. The company has a 5.00% stake in Installed Building Products Inc. The iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns 1.3 million shares valued at 93.26 million, which represents a total stake of 4.33% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 621053.0 shares in Installed Building Products Inc., which makes up 2.07% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has lost -21.21% over the course of a year, with the price now at $10.34. According to a Business Wire story on Mar-04-20, ‘Freeport-McMoRan Completes Sale of $1.3 Billion of Senior Notes and Announces Early Results of Offers to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes and Redemption of Remaining 2021 Senior Notes’. The shares of the company were last trading at 2.68% higher, and went as high as $10.80 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $9.73 and $10.80. The shares of the company are below the target price of $14.39 by -39.17%. The current market cap of the company is $14.61B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -14.91% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -29.54% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -9.28% in the past one month, -11.51% loss in 3 months, and 9.58% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of FCX during past week was calculated to be 7.44% while that of a month was 4.19%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.17 and $1.17 for the next quarter but will shrink at -109.80% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 224.93% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -13.60% to $3.27B. 6 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $3.02B and a high of $3.39B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -96.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the FCX stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $12.10 while its 200-day moving average is $10.91. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, FCX has around 1.45B shares outstanding that normally trades 1.44B of its float. The price of FCX recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -6.15% with 0.60 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 2.22 while its RSI stands at 37.69. All in all, the price of FCX has decreased by -23.25% so far this year.