Stock News Today – Headlines for March 5: Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) is currently trading at around $0.48, a price level that means its value has jumped 25.56% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, PEIX shares have hit a high of $0.58 and a low of $0.50. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $1.44 and a low of $0.38, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -8.53%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘Pacific Ethanol finds buyer for Nebraska plants’.

Comparatively, PEIX’s year to date performance is at -18.69%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 11.26% over the last week and -9.66% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.07, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 25.77% and 12.73% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) a consensus price target of 4.50, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. B. Riley FBR issued a stock update for Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) on November 07, 2018 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. B. Riley FBR Inc. on November 28, 2017 rated the stock at Buy. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -26.16%, while it is -24.80% below and -10.30% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 153016.0 against a 3-month average of 504.50K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 36.42% of the Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) total float.

Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has gained 79.38% over the course of a year, with the price now at $7.66. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Feb-27-20, ‘Fifth and Final Site Announced for BrainStorms Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Phase 2 Clinical Trial’. The shares of the company were last trading at 10.07% higher, and went as high as $7.10 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $6.75 and $7.10. The shares of the company are below the target price of $11.50 by -50.13%. The current market cap of the company is $176.78M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 56.28% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -23.39% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 73.57% in the past one month, 73.13% gain in 3 months, and 84.62% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of BCLI during past week was calculated to be 10.50% while that of a month was 13.75%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$1.06 and -$0.69 for the next quarter but will shrink at -52.20% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 26.60% for the next fiscal year. 1 analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -30.30%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the BCLI stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $4.98 while its 200-day moving average is $4.14. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, BCLI has around 25.40M shares outstanding that normally trades 22.23M of its float. The price of BCLI recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -4.79% with 0.75 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.47 while its RSI stands at 65.48. All in all, the price of BCLI has increased by 62.62% so far this year.