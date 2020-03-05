Stock News Today – Headlines for March 5: iCAD Inc. (ICAD), Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is currently trading at around $15.03, a price level that means its value has jumped 271.11% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, ICAD shares have hit a high of $14.34 and a low of $12.66. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $14.34 and a low of $4.05, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 6.29%. That was after the news story published on Mar-02-20 that was titled ‘Does iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Have A Volatile Share Price?’.

Comparatively, ICAD’s year to date performance is at 81.98%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 25.24% over the last week and 64.23% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.91, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 11.79% and 7.89% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 5 analysts have given iCAD Inc. (ICAD) a consensus price target of 14.20, which is noticeably below its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $16.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $14.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move -0.2% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 6.06%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -7.36 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.80 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. JMP Securities issued a stock update for iCAD Inc. (ICAD) on February 05, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Mkt Outperform” rating. Lake Street on January 09, 2020 rated the stock at Buy. 5 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 5 rate it as a Hold; 5 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 102.57%, while it is 55.78% above and 33.68% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 203650.0 against a 3-month average of 219.62K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 40.73% of the iCAD Inc. (ICAD) total float.

Meanwhile, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has lost -11.20% over the course of a year, with the price now at $33.37. According to a Zacks story on Mar-02-20, ‘Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 2nd’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.79% lower, and went as high as $35.20 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $33.698 and $35.20. The shares of the company are below the target price of $46.27 by -38.66%. The current market cap of the company is $3.90B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -18.29% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -30.84% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -11.29% in the past one month, -13.67% loss in 3 months, and 1.39% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of BHF during past week was calculated to be 7.00% while that of a month was 3.83%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$7.01 and $11.43 for the next quarter but will shrink at -193.70% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 13.96% for the next fiscal year and by 30.37% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 6.40% to $2.06B. 4 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $2.04B and a high of $2.08B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -183.50%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the BHF stock, the company needs to record a growth of -34.85% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $45.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $40.68 while its 200-day moving average is $38.72. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, BHF has around 111.17M shares outstanding that normally trades 104.79M of its float. The price of BHF recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -14.11% with 1.91 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 30.46.

Analysts are estimating that the BHF stock price might go down by -70.81%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $57.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $40.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -19.87% from its current price. All in all, the price of BHF has decreased by -10.66% so far this year.