Stock News Today – Headlines for March 4: Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) is currently trading at around $2.56, a price level that means its value has jumped 10.61% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, DO shares have hit a high of $3.10 and a low of $2.66. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $12.64 and a low of $2.31, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -6.41%. That was after the news story published on Feb-14-20 that was titled ‘2 Underperforming Holdings to Reduce’.

Comparatively, DO’s year to date performance is at -62.03%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -2.50% over the last week and -41.04% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.37, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 16.75% and 10.41% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Wall Street analysts have given Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) a consensus price target of 5.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.20 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. RBC Capital Mkts issued a stock update for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) on September 25, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Sector Perform” rating. BofA/Merrill on August 28, 2019 rated the stock at Underperform. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -60.64%, while it is -51.16% below and -29.81% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.76 million against a 3-month average of 3.50M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 117.40% of the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $525.73 million worth of the company’s shares. Contrarius Investment Management Limited purchased 13.27 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackrock Inc. acquired over 10.19 million shares.

The top investor is Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund that owns 5.83 million shares valued at 30.86 million. The company has a 4.24% stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns 3.88 million shares valued at 21.92 million, which represents a total stake of 2.82% of the company’s shares. DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds 2.04 million shares in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., which makes up 1.48% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has gained 10.21% over the course of a year, with the price now at $89.62. According to a Investor’s Business Daily story on Mar-04-20, ‘These 4 Pharma Stocks Are Outplaying 90% Of The Stock Market’. The shares of the company were last trading at 2.34% higher, and went as high as $90.90 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $85.66 and $90.90. The shares of the company are below the target price of $100.77 by -12.44%. The current market cap of the company is $129.95B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 0.78% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -8.42% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 8.08% in the past one month, -0.18% loss in 3 months, and 33.21% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of ABBV during past week was calculated to be 5.41% while that of a month was 3.20%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $5.28 and $10.52 for the next quarter but will grow at 42.30% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 8.70% for the next fiscal year and by 4.88% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 6.30% to $8.32B. 6 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $8.23B and a high of $8.4B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 260.00%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the ABBV stock, the company needs to record a growth of -9.35% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $98.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $88.95 while its 200-day moving average is $78.79. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, ABBV has around 1.48B shares outstanding that normally trades 1.48B of its float. The price of ABBV recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -1.81% with 3.11 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.82 while its RSI stands at 49.98.

Analysts are estimating that the ABBV stock price might go down by -17.16%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $105.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $84.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 6.27% from its current price. All in all, the price of ABBV has decreased by -1.10% so far this year.