Stock News Summary – March 05, 2020: Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is currently trading at around $10.06, a price level that means its value has jumped -0.20% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, OVV shares have hit a high of $11.06 and a low of $10.225. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $38.50 and a low of $10.08, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.18%. That was after the news story published on Feb-28-20 that was titled ‘Trade Alert: Thomas Ricks At Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV), Has Just Spent US$325k Buying Shares’.

Comparatively, OVV’s year to date performance is at -54.75%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -10.84% over the last week and -31.77% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.01, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 10.27% and 6.30% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 31 analysts have given Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) a consensus price target of $30.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $50.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $15.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 59.76% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 79.88%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 32.93 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.10 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. CIBC issued a stock update for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on February 20, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Neutral” rating. CapitalOne on February 07, 2020 rated the stock at Equal Weight. 27 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 13 of the 27 rate it as a Hold; 13 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -53.82%, while it is -44.79% below and -30.56% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.47 million against a 3-month average of 4.11M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 78.51% of the Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) total float.

Meanwhile, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has lost -59.47% over the course of a year, with the price now at $6.05. According to a Zacks story on Mar-05-20, ‘New Strong Sell Stocks for March 5th’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.25% lower, and went as high as $6.41 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $5.97 and $6.41. The shares of the company are below the target price of $12.17 by -101.16%. The current market cap of the company is $716.47M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -33.93% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -63.22% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -32.49% in the past one month, -36.26% loss in 3 months, and 6.16% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of AXL during past week was calculated to be 10.23% while that of a month was 7.70%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$4.31 and $1.57 for the next quarter but will shrink at -737.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 0.38% for the next fiscal year and by -0.14% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -11.70% to $1.52B. 7 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $1.46B and a high of $1.56B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -28.00%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the AXL stock, the company needs to record a growth of -81.82% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $11.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $9.06 while its 200-day moving average is $9.50. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, AXL has around 112.30M shares outstanding that normally trades 110.92M of its float. The price of AXL recently witnessed a 5-day loss of 0.01% with 0.60 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 2.55 while its RSI stands at 28.47.

Analysts are estimating that the AXL stock price might go down by -147.93%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $15.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $10.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -65.29% from its current price. All in all, the price of AXL has decreased by -40.71% so far this year.