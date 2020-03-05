Stock News Summary – March 05, 2020: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) is currently trading at around $8.89, a price level that means its value has jumped 364.23% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, INO shares have hit a high of $9.40 and a low of $7.34. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $9.40 and a low of $1.91, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 10.78%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘House Okays $8 Billion Funds to Combat COVID-19: 3 Winners’.

Comparatively, INO’s year to date performance is at 143.18%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 101.13% over the last week and 105.24% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.88, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 29.30% and 15.22% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 7 analysts have given Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) a consensus price target of 9.43, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $13.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $6.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move -11.13% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 31.62%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -48.17 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.90 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. ROTH Capital issued a stock update for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) on December 19, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Maxim Group on February 15, 2018 rated the stock at Buy. 7 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 7 rate it as a Hold; 7 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 211.91%, while it is 131.04% above and 111.81% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 21.95 million against a 3-month average of 12.17M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 46.21% of the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) total float.

Meanwhile, SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has current price of $8.68. According to a Benzinga story on Mar-04-20, ‘8 2019 IPO Stocks To Buy, Sell Or Hold’. The shares of the company were last trading at 5.98% higher, and went as high as $8.25 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $7.86 and $8.25. The shares of the company are below the target price of $13.50 by -55.53%. The current market cap of the company is $3.27B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -23.60% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -58.86% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -37.24% in the past one month, -16.94% loss in 3 months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of SDC during past week was calculated to be 8.19% while that of a month was 8.07%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.30 and -$0.08 for the next quarter but will shrink at -128.10% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 77.80% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $237.64M. 12 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $216.95M and a high of $259.2M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -497.40%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the SDC stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $11.37. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, SDC has around 399.67M shares outstanding that normally trades 76.11M of its float. The price of SDC recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 2.37% with 1.03 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 36.94. All in all, the price of SDC has decreased by -6.29% so far this year.