Sientra, Inc. (SIEN): Why Its Shares Are Down -5.45 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.23 points, trading at $3.99 levels, and is down -5.45% from its previous close of $4.22. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 226629 contracts so far this session. SIEN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 488.56 thousand shares, but with a 47.65 million float and a -9.83% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SIEN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13.57 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 240.1% from where the SIEN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.35 over a week and tumble down $-2.45 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $11.66, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/03/19. The recent low of $3.84 stood for a -66.47% since 03/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.51 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Sientra, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 22.12. This figure suggests that SIEN stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SIEN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.01% at this stage. This figure means that SIEN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) would settle between $4.38/share to $4.54/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.98 mark, then the market for Sientra, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.74 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.38. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at William Blair raised their recommendation on shares of SIEN from Mkt Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on November 05. Maxim Group analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on August 09. The target price has been raised from $16 to $12. Analysts at Wells Fargo released an upgrade from Market Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to June 05.

SIEN equity has an average rating of 1.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SIEN stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.2. Sientra, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.3.

Sientra, Inc. (SIEN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 20.7% to hit $22.96 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 22.5% from $68.13 million to a noteworthy $83.45 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Sientra, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 51.2% to hit $-0.42 per share. For the fiscal year, SIEN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 16.9% to hit $-2.7 per share.