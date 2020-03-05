Read this if the Wednesday’s swings have you stressed: Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE) is currently trading at around $9.21, a price level that means its value has jumped 7.97% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, TPRE shares have hit a high of $9.65 and a low of $8.77. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $11.95 and a low of $8.53, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.66%. That was after the news story published on Feb-28-20 that was titled ‘Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 28th’.

Comparatively, TPRE’s year to date performance is at -16.35%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -14.40% over the last week and -19.19% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.37, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.44% and 2.99% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 2 analysts have given Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) a consensus price target of 14.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $13.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $13.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 29.15% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 29.15%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 29.15 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Keefe Bruyette issued a stock update for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) on May 11, 2018 in which the firm assigned “Outperform” rating. Keefe Bruyette on October 16, 2017 rated the stock at Mkt Perform. 2 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 2 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -8.97%, while it is -13.42% below and -13.52% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 411011.0 against a 3-month average of 452.07K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 84.05% of the Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $129.25 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 7.98 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired over 5.32 million shares.

The top investor is iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF that owns 4.94 million shares valued at 47.21 million. The company has a 5.25% stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. The DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns 2.28 million shares valued at 21.67 million, which represents a total stake of 2.42% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 2.11 million shares in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., which makes up 2.24% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has gained 40.18% over the course of a year, with the price now at $56.70. According to a Bloomberg story on Mar-02-20, ‘Huawei Makes End-Run Around U.S. Ban by Using Its Own Chips’. The shares of the company were last trading at 3.32% higher, and went as high as $56.37 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $54.04 and $56.37. The shares of the company are below the target price of $67.03 by -18.22%. The current market cap of the company is $275.95B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -1.10% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -6.50% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 1.74% in the past one month, 3.37% gain in 3 months, and 28.74% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of TSM during past week was calculated to be 3.75% while that of a month was 2.32%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $2.20 and $3.54 for the next quarter but will shrink at -1.70% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 20.41% for the next fiscal year and by 11.90% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 43.50% to $10.18B. 1 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $10.18B and a high of $10.18B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 16.10%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the TSM stock, the company needs to record a growth of -12.35% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $63.70. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $57.31 while its 200-day moving average is $48.56. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, TSM has around 5.03B shares outstanding that normally trades 4.78B of its float. The price of TSM recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 1.89% with 1.81 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.96 while its RSI stands at 51.56.

Analysts are estimating that the TSM stock price might go down by -30.51%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $74.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $56.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 1.23% from its current price. All in all, the price of TSM has decreased by -5.54% so far this year.