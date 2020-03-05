Price Analysis & Overview March 5: T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO), Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) is currently trading at around $0.64, a price level that means its value has jumped 22.15% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, TTOO shares have hit a high of $0.84 and a low of $0.58. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $4.29 and a low of $0.52, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 6.10%. That was after the news story published on Feb-28-20 that was titled ‘T2 Biosystems, Inc. Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here’s What You Need To Know’.

Comparatively, TTOO’s year to date performance is at -48.83%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -4.98% over the last week and -25.73% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.16, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 36.78% and 21.31% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) a consensus price target of 5.60, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.90 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Janney issued a stock update for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) on November 26, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Neutral” rating. Alliance Global Partners on August 01, 2019 rated the stock at Neutral. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -60.38%, while it is -36.46% below and -24.30% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.99 million against a 3-month average of 1.23M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 25.17% of the T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $5.06 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 1.49 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Morgan Stanley acquired over 1.27 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 775404.0 shares valued at 1.3 million. The company has a 1.66% stake in T2 Biosystems Inc. The Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns 514760.0 shares valued at 864796.0, which represents a total stake of 1.10% of the company’s shares. Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 190631.0 shares in T2 Biosystems Inc., which makes up 0.41% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has gained 5.95% over the course of a year, with the price now at $3.02. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Feb-28-20, ‘Altimmune Completes First Development Milestone Toward a Single-Dose Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine’. The shares of the company were last trading at 6.06% higher, and went as high as $3.09 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $2.75 and $3.09. The shares of the company are below the target price of $13.00 by -330.46%. The current market cap of the company is $20.80M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 56.71% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -49.11% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 61.93% in the past one month, 46.91% gain in 3 months, and 35.71% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of ALT during past week was calculated to be 31.09% while that of a month was 11.39%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$4.33 and -$1.26 for the next quarter but will grow at 87.10% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 17.10% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -71.00% to $750k. 1 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $750k and a high of $750k. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 57.20%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the ALT stock, the company needs to record a growth of -330.46% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $13.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $1.95 while its 200-day moving average is $2.07. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, ALT has around 7.30M shares outstanding. The price of ALT recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 68.64% with 0.40 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 2.48 while its RSI stands at 65.26.

Analysts are estimating that the ALT stock price might go down by -330.46%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $13.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $13.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -330.46% from its current price. All in all, the price of ALT has increased by 50.79% so far this year.