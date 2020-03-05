Movers and Shakers Of The Day [Mar 05] – Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is currently trading at around $47.69, a price level that means its value has jumped -3.67% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, SPR shares have hit a high of $51.59 and a low of $50.07. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $98.24 and a low of $49.50, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -6.55%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS OPRA, WBK, SPR, SSL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits’.

Comparatively, SPR’s year to date performance is at -29.98%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -13.55% over the last week and -20.18% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 2.77, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.22% and 3.92% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 18 analysts have given Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) a consensus price target of 76.67, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $96.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $50.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 29.35% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 50.32%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 4.62 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Canaccord Genuity issued a stock update for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on March 02, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. The Benchmark Company on February 18, 2020 rated the stock at Hold. 17 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 13 of the 17 rate it as a Hold; 3 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -38.50%, while it is -28.98% below and -24.12% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 296624.0 against a 3-month average of 1.52M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 101.40% of the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $886.1 million worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 7.4 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC acquired over 5.54 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 2.9 million shares valued at 235.88 million. The company has a 2.80% stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund owns 2.65 million shares valued at 215.3 million, which represents a total stake of 2.56% of the company’s shares. Vanguard/Windsor II holds 2.2 million shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes up 2.12% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has lost -4.46% over the course of a year, with the price now at $67.96. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Mar-05-20, ‘LPL Financial Welcomes Legacy Planning Group’. The shares of the company were last trading at -6.41% lower, and went as high as $76.36 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $69.12 and $76.36. The shares of the company are below the target price of $110.00 by -61.86%. The current market cap of the company is $5.92B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -26.66% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -31.77% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -20.12% in the past one month, -20.80% loss in 3 months, and -1.71% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of LPLA during past week was calculated to be 7.34% while that of a month was 3.93%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $6.62 and $8.43 for the next quarter but will grow at 36.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 11.71% for the next fiscal year and by 16.86% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 10.80% to $1.5B. 7 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $1.48B and a high of $1.52B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 12.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the LPLA stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $92.16 while its 200-day moving average is $84.89. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, LPLA has around 81.48M shares outstanding that normally trades 78.82M of its float. The price of LPLA recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -12.82% with 3.98 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.43 while its RSI stands at 21.46. All in all, the price of LPLA has decreased by -21.29% so far this year.