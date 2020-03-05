Movers and Shakers for March 05: Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is currently trading at around $22.52, a price level that means its value has jumped -0.49% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, CNK shares have hit a high of $24.57 and a low of $22.63. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $43.51 and a low of $22.63, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -6.90%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Edited Transcript of CNK earnings conference call or presentation 21-Feb-20 1:30pm GMT’.

Comparatively, CNK’s year to date performance is at -28.54%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -5.06% over the last week and -22.17% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.45, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 8.96% and 5.03% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) a consensus price target of 36.73, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $45.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $32.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 39.14% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 49.96%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 29.63 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.20 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. MKM Partners issued a stock update for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on February 12, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Imperial Capital on January 10, 2020 rated the stock at Outperform. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -36.79%, while it is -27.97% below and -22.69% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 973785.0 against a 3-month average of 2.09M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 124.73% of the Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $445.47 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 10.01 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Wellington Management Company, LLP acquired over 7.67 million shares.

The top investor is Washington Mutual Investors Fund that owns 5.7 million shares valued at 220.25 million. The company has a 4.87% stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund owns 4.51 million shares valued at 165.02 million, which represents a total stake of 3.85% of the company’s shares. iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds 3.05 million shares in Cinemark Holdings Inc., which makes up 2.61% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has lost -29.70% over the course of a year, with the price now at $22.80. According to a Footwear News story on Mar-04-20, ‘Industry Moves: YNAP Is Searching for CEO Federico Marchettis Successor + More’. The shares of the company were last trading at -6.29% lower, and went as high as $24.34 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $23.08 and $24.34. The shares of the company are below the target price of $30.92 by -35.61%. The current market cap of the company is $6.72B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -15.73% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -36.77% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -6.53% in the past one month, -6.03% loss in 3 months, and 19.03% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of TPR during past week was calculated to be 6.61% while that of a month was 4.31%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $1.84 and $2.59 for the next quarter but will grow at 7.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 17.78% for the next fiscal year and by 1.78% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $1.27B. 21 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $1.23B and a high of $1.3B. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 8.80%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the TPR stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $26.98 while its 200-day moving average is $26.92. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, TPR has around 276.00M shares outstanding that normally trades 275.17M of its float. The price of TPR recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 3.44% with 1.25 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.99 while its RSI stands at 34.21. All in all, the price of TPR has decreased by -9.79% so far this year.