Movers and Shakers for March 04: Intuit Inc. (INTU), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is currently trading at around $279.46, a price level that means its value has jumped 18.40% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, INTU shares have hit a high of $284.66 and a low of $264.18. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $306.89 and a low of $236.03, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.18%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘British shopping mall owner Intu crashes 30% as it ditches £1 billion cash call on extreme market conditions’.

Comparatively, INTU’s year to date performance is at 2.41%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -5.81% over the last week and -4.33% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 10.05, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 5.35% and 3.11% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 21 analysts have given Intuit Inc. (INTU) a consensus price target of 298.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.30 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Wells Fargo issued a stock update for Intuit Inc. (INTU) on January 28, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Equal Weight” rating. Wells Fargo on January 27, 2020 rated the stock at Equal Weight. 19 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 9 of the 19 rate it as a Hold; 10 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 3.72%, while it is -0.59% below and -3.77% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.31 million against a 3-month average of 1.34M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 93.11% of the Intuit Inc. (INTU) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $5.79 billion worth of the company’s shares. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc purchased 21.28 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) acquired over 20.18 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 6.81 million shares valued at 1.78 billion. The company has a 2.61% stake in Intuit Inc. The Vanguard 500 Index Fund owns 5.1 million shares valued at 1.33 billion, which represents a total stake of 1.96% of the company’s shares. Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. holds 4.9 million shares in Intuit Inc., which makes up 1.88% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) has lost -8.21% over the course of a year, with the price now at $12.31. According to a Zacks story on Mar-04-20, ‘Are Investors Undervaluing Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) Right Now?’. The shares of the company were last trading at 2.62% higher, and went as high as $12.57 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $11.92 and $12.57. The shares of the company are below the target price of $17.01 by -38.18%. The current market cap of the company is $18.81B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -9.62% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -24.22% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -7.83% in the past one month, -18.64% loss in 3 months, and -8.68% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of FCAU during past week was calculated to be 4.01% while that of a month was 2.13%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $2.32 and $2.78 for the next quarter but will shrink at -1.10% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 3.00% for the next fiscal year and by 20.11% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -13.20% to $23.94B. 1 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $23.94B and a high of $23.94B.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the FCAU stock, the company needs to record a growth of -47.12% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $18.11. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $13.57 while its 200-day moving average is $13.73. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, FCAU has around 1.57B shares outstanding that normally trades 1.11B of its float. The price of FCAU recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 0.33% with 0.41 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 38.95.

Analysts are estimating that the FCAU stock price might go down by -67.67%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $20.64 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $11.47. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 6.82% from its current price. All in all, the price of FCAU has decreased by -18.31% so far this year.