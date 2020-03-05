Here’s Why Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Retreats 6.01% While Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Retreats 6.66 And What You Do About It

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is currently trading at around $89.35, a price level that means its value has jumped -4.37% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, DRI shares have hit a high of $96.94 and a low of $93.43. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $128.41 and a low of $93.43, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -6.01%. That was after the news story published on Mar-02-20 that was titled ‘Can Darden Restaurants (DRI) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?’.

Comparatively, DRI’s year to date performance is at -12.80%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -11.22% over the last week and -17.28% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 3.45, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 5.14% and 2.79% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 29 analysts have given Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) a consensus price target of 124.92, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $140.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $97.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 29.09% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 36.18%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 7.89 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.30 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Cowen issued a stock update for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on February 28, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Market Perform” rating. Argus on December 27, 2019 rated the stock at Hold. 27 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 13 of the 27 rate it as a Hold; 12 see it a buy, while 2 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -23.82%, while it is -21.30% below and -21.48% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 403812.0 against a 3-month average of 1.57M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 95.34% of the Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $1.56 billion worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 13.82 million shares of the company’s common stock, while State Street Corporation acquired over 5.77 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 3.4 million shares valued at 413.3 million. The company has a 2.79% stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. The American Balanced Fund owns 3.0 million shares valued at 354.66 million, which represents a total stake of 2.47% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund holds 3.0 million shares in Darden Restaurants Inc., which makes up 2.47% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has lost -27.45% over the course of a year, with the price now at $17.74. According to a Zacks story on Mar-05-20, ‘Coronavirus Sends Airlines into a Tailspin: 4 Stocks in Focus’. The shares of the company were last trading at -6.66% lower, and went as high as $19.5649 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $18.33 and $19.5649. The shares of the company are below the target price of $28.25 by -59.24%. The current market cap of the company is $921.31M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -36.00% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -43.41% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -31.15% in the past one month, -36.84% loss in 3 months, and -19.53% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of HA during past week was calculated to be 9.28% while that of a month was 5.13%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $4.72 and $4.05 for the next quarter but will grow at 6.20% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 7.34% for the next fiscal year and by -6.15% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 1.80% to $667.47M. 8 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $647.8M and a high of $677M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 80.60%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the HA stock, the company needs to record a growth of -52.2% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $27.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $27.45 while its 200-day moving average is $27.38. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, HA has around 48.49M shares outstanding that normally trades 44.86M of its float. The price of HA recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -18.33% with 1.42 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.78 while its RSI stands at 13.63.

Analysts are estimating that the HA stock price might go down by -108.57%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $37.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $19.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -7.1% from its current price. All in all, the price of HA has decreased by -35.13% so far this year.