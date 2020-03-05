Here’s what happened: Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) gain 7.19% while Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) gain 6.89%

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) is currently trading at around $7.75, a price level that means its value has jumped 229.79% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, OCUL shares have hit a high of $7.48 and a low of $5.41. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $7.48 and a low of $2.35, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 7.19%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘Ocular Therapeutix To Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results’.

Comparatively, OCUL’s year to date performance is at 83.04%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 45.77% over the last week and 59.96% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.50, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 18.05% and 8.85% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) a consensus price target of 6.40, which is noticeably below its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.20 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Raymond James issued a stock update for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on March 03, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Strong Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright on May 21, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 89.25%, while it is 62.98% above and 47.95% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.15 million against a 3-month average of 784.31K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 59.68% of the Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $20.17 million worth of the company’s shares. Summer Road LLC purchased 3.8 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackrock Inc. acquired over 2.83 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 1.08 million shares valued at 4.76 million. The company has a 2.25% stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns 808061.0 shares valued at 3.22 million, which represents a total stake of 1.68% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 530241.0 shares in Ocular Therapeutix Inc., which makes up 1.10% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has gained 95.51% over the course of a year, with the price now at $133.22. According to a Zacks story on Mar-05-20, ‘Implied Volatility Surging for Teladoc Health (TDOC) Stock Options’. The shares of the company were last trading at 6.89% higher, and went as high as $126.00 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $122.59 and $126.00. The shares of the company are below the target price of $120.05 by 9.89%. The current market cap of the company is $9.84B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 30.83% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -9.98% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 22.21% in the past one month, 58.90% gain in 3 months, and 120.72% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of TDOC during past week was calculated to be 9.74% while that of a month was 6.03%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$1.38 and -$0.64 for the next quarter but will grow at 6.70% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 40.50% for the next fiscal year and by 20.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 31.20% to $168.06M. 20 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $159.25M and a high of $173.42M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 25.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the TDOC stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $102.73 while its 200-day moving average is $76.96. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, TDOC has around 78.96M shares outstanding that normally trades 71.57M of its float. The price of TDOC recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 6.66% with 8.00 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.87 while its RSI stands at 70.19. All in all, the price of TDOC has increased by 48.88% so far this year.