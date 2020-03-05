Here’s Everything You Need to Know As Office Depot Inc. (ODP) Falls 6.43% And Service Properties Trust (SVC) Falls 6.17%

Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is currently trading at around $2.33, a price level that means its value has jumped 89.43% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, ODP shares have hit a high of $2.49 and a low of $2.32. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $3.79 and a low of $1.23, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -6.43%. That was after the news story published on Feb-28-20 that was titled ‘Office Depot, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here’s What Analysts Think Will Happen Next’.

Comparatively, ODP’s year to date performance is at -9.12%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 5.51% over the last week and 7.33% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.18, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 11.27% and 6.93% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 4 analysts have given Office Depot Inc. (ODP) a consensus price target of 1.70, which is noticeably below its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $1.80, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $1.60. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move -37.06% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb -29.44%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -45.63 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Underweight the stock. BofA/Merrill issued a stock update for Office Depot Inc. (ODP) on August 20, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Underperform” rating. BofA/Merrill on May 09, 2019 rated the stock at Underperform. 1 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 1 rate it as a Hold; 0 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 12.55%, while it is -4.93% below and -4.11% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 793459.0 against a 3-month average of 5.89M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 95.05% of the Office Depot Inc. (ODP) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $233.94 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 58.18 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC acquired over 46.84 million shares.

The top investor is iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF that owns 33.54 million shares valued at 74.8 million. The company has a 6.35% stake in Office Depot Inc. The DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns 20.6 million shares valued at 42.45 million, which represents a total stake of 3.90% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 15.15 million shares in Office Depot Inc., which makes up 2.87% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) has lost -35.21% over the course of a year, with the price now at $16.42. According to a Business Wire story on Feb-28-20, ‘Service Properties Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results’. The shares of the company were last trading at -6.17% lower, and went as high as $17.66 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $17.05 and $17.66. The shares of the company are below the target price of $25.75 by -56.82%. The current market cap of the company is $2.97B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -26.94% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -39.81% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -19.65% in the past one month, -24.76% loss in 3 months, and -27.54% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of SVC during past week was calculated to be 6.85% while that of a month was 3.46%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $1.01 and $1.51 for the next quarter but will shrink at -6.40% for the year. Earnings per share will decrease by 0.05% for the next fiscal year and by 5.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 9.10% to $572.57M. 2 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $568.6M and a high of $576.55M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -65.80%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the SVC stock, the company needs to record a growth of -43.12% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $23.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $22.32 while its 200-day moving average is $24.06. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, SVC has around 169.66M shares outstanding that normally trades 162.36M of its float. The price of SVC recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -9.09% with 0.76 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.05 while its RSI stands at 16.16.

Analysts are estimating that the SVC stock price might go down by -64.43%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $27.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $20.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -21.8% from its current price. All in all, the price of SVC has decreased by -28.07% so far this year.