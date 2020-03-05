Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) decrease 6.58% while OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) decrease 7.17% – Why it happened?

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is currently trading at around $4.40, a price level that means its value has jumped 13.99% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, FOSL shares have hit a high of $4.735 and a low of $4.41. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $15.71 and a low of $3.86, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -6.58%. That was after the news story published on Feb-28-20 that was titled ‘Earnings Release: Here’s Why Analysts Cut Their Fossil Group, Inc. Price Target To US$5.50’.

Comparatively, FOSL’s year to date performance is at -40.23%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 12.95% over the last week and -30.74% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.50, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 12.10% and 9.30% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 2 analysts have given Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) a consensus price target of 4.00, which is noticeably below its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.50 for the stock, suggesting that investors Underweight the stock. Telsey Advisory Group issued a stock update for Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on February 27, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Market Perform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets on November 07, 2019 rated the stock at Sector Weight. 1 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 1 rate it as a Hold; 0 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -54.26%, while it is -36.42% below and -23.11% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 313266.0 against a 3-month average of 1.40M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 110.72% of the Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) total float.

Meanwhile, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) has gained 19.65% over the course of a year, with the price now at $11.53. According to a MarketWatch story on Feb-26-20, ‘Coronavirus update: 81,312 cases, 2,770 deaths; Trump says U.S. very ready’. The shares of the company were last trading at -7.17% lower, and went as high as $12.83 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $12.10 and $12.83. The shares of the company are below the target price of $16.63 by -44.23%. The current market cap of the company is $780.22M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -24.93% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -33.16% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -15.80% in the past one month, -22.18% loss in 3 months, and -21.04% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of OSW during past week was calculated to be 6.24% while that of a month was 4.71%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.91 and $0.65 for the next quarter but will grow at 6.80% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 39.32% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 5.00% to $144.39M. 4 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $142.8M and a high of $147.5M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 114.30%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the OSW stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $15.25 while its 200-day moving average is $15.30. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, OSW has around 62.82M shares outstanding that normally trades 45.42M of its float. The price of OSW recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -2.36% with 0.66 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 19.52. All in all, the price of OSW has decreased by -26.25% so far this year.