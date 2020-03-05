Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) Getting Crushed -9.97% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) stock value has plummeted by nearly -9.97% or (-0.37 points) to $3.34 from its previous close of $3.71. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 212865 contracts so far this session. CLMT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 247.01 thousand shares, but with a 61.71 million float and a -0.27% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CLMT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 64.67% from where the CLMT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.08 over a week and tumble down $-0.91 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/16/19. The recent low of $2.84 stood for a -33.2% since 06/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.92 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., the two-week RSI stands at 33.05. This figure suggests that CLMT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CLMT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 39.16% at this stage. This figure means that CLMT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) would settle between $3.76/share to $3.8/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.64 mark, then the market for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.56 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.04. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James raised their recommendation on shares of CLMT from Underperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on February 11. Janney analysts have lowered their rating of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 05. Analysts at Janney released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 14.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -18.7% to hit $689680, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -3.7% from $3.5 billion to a noteworthy $3.37 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -252.2% to hit $-0.35 per share. For the fiscal year, CLMT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 69.6% to hit $-0.21 per share.