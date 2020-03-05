Big Change Today: The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) grew 40.31% while WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) is off 19.81%

The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) is currently trading at around $1.43, a price level that means its value has jumped 315.09% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, DXYN shares have hit a high of $1.11 and a low of $0.9956. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $2.09 and a low of $0.34, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 40.31%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘The Dixie Group Reports an Operating Profit for the Fourth Quarter of 2019’.

Comparatively, DXYN’s year to date performance is at -10.60%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -2.93% over the last week and -24.50% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.09, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 10.02% and 8.24% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) a consensus price target of 5.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

Stifel Nicolaus issued a stock update for The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on May 01, 2007 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 28.67%, while it is 13.51% above and 23.19% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 197245.0 against a 3-month average of 34.47K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 42.61% of the The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $1.94 million worth of the company’s shares. Kopion Asset Management, LLC purchased 1.05 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired over 881902.0 shares.

The top investor is Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund that owns 1.16 million shares valued at 1.61 million. The company has a 7.49% stake in The Dixie Group Inc. The DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio owns 311589.0 shares valued at 610714.0, which represents a total stake of 2.01% of the company’s shares. DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio holds 305643.0 shares in The Dixie Group Inc., which makes up 1.97% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has lost -21.95% over the course of a year, with the price now at $5.02. According to a Business Wire story on Mar-04-20, ‘WOW! Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results’. The shares of the company were last trading at -19.81% lower, and went as high as $6.31 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $6.06 and $6.31. The shares of the company are below the target price of $8.33 by -65.94%. The current market cap of the company is $544.37M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -28.07% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -49.14% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -9.54% in the past one month, 5.39% gain in 3 months, and 16.14% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of WOW during past week was calculated to be 4.37% while that of a month was 3.40%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $1.06 and $0.84 for the next quarter but will shrink at -206.10% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 51.26% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $288.13M. 6 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $285.64M and a high of $290.98M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -63.10%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the WOW stock, the company needs to record a growth of -39.44% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $7.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $6.96 while its 200-day moving average is $6.67. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, WOW has around 86.96M shares outstanding that normally trades 50.32M of its float. The price of WOW recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -6.85% with 0.26 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 16.60.

Analysts are estimating that the WOW stock price might go down by -129.08%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $11.50 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $6.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -19.52% from its current price. All in all, the price of WOW has decreased by -15.63% so far this year.