2 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is currently trading at around $9.73, a price level that means its value has jumped 85.69% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, UNIT shares have hit a high of $10.81 and a low of $10.16. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $12.79 and a low of $5.24, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.90%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Deutsche Bank 28th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference’.

Comparatively, UNIT’s year to date performance is at 25.94%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -0.58% over the last week and 59.57% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.58, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 7.00% and 6.94% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 5 analysts have given Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) a consensus price target of 7.25, which is noticeably below its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $13.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $7.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 25.15% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 25.15%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -39.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.60 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Raymond James issued a stock update for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on March 03, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Outperform” rating. Cowen on March 02, 2020 rated the stock at Outperform. 3 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 3 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 17.99%, while it is 17.48% above and 4.38% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 454606.0 against a 3-month average of 3.48M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 90.33% of the Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) total float.

Meanwhile, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has lost -41.61% over the course of a year, with the price now at $18.08. According to a American City Business Journals story on Mar-02-20, ‘These local companies have taken the biggest hits on Wall Street during current sell-off’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.91% lower, and went as high as $19.71 on the 04th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $19.01 and $19.71. The shares of the company are below the target price of $26.58 by -47.01%. The current market cap of the company is $2.59B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -26.87% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -46.19% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -20.36% in the past one month, -26.06% loss in 3 months, and -27.84% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of PEB during past week was calculated to be 6.33% while that of a month was 3.64%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.63 and $0.23 for the next quarter but will shrink at -65.10% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 4.55% for the next fiscal year and by 9.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -6.40% to $343.53M. 10 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $340.5M and a high of $349.8M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 107.50%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the PEB stock, the company needs to record a growth of -38.27% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $25.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $24.54 while its 200-day moving average is $26.52. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, PEB has around 134.65M shares outstanding that normally trades 129.35M of its float. The price of PEB recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -11.23% with 0.90 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.36 while its RSI stands at 14.27.

Analysts are estimating that the PEB stock price might go down by -71.46%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $31.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $23.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -27.21% from its current price. All in all, the price of PEB has decreased by -28.35% so far this year.