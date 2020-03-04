With ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) down 6.09% and Guardant Health Inc. (GH) up 6.58%, Tread Carefully

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) is currently trading at around $0.19, a price level that means its value has jumped 112.49% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, TBLT shares have hit a high of $0.2175 and a low of $0.165. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $1.93 and a low of $0.09, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -6.09%. That was after the news story published on Feb-19-20 that was titled ‘TOUGHBUILT LAUNCHES 87 PRODUCTS ON ZORO.COM’.

Comparatively, TBLT’s year to date performance is at 2.50%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -10.95% over the last week and 31.58% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.03, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 24.39% and 15.89% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 1 analysts have given ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) an estimate that the stock will hit a 12-month high of $0.50, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $0.50. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 62.0% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 62.0%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 62.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. 1 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 1 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -44.10%, while it is -10.98% below and 10.28% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 6.49 million against a 3-month average of 12.15M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 15.43% of the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $166550.0 worth of the company’s shares. Virtu Financial LLC purchased 117079.0 shares of the company’s common stock, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) acquired over 51800.0 shares.

Meanwhile, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has gained 8.79% over the course of a year, with the price now at $78.88. According to a Simply Wall St. story on Feb-26-20, ‘Guardant Health, Inc. Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$113 Price Target’. The shares of the company were last trading at 6.58% higher, and went as high as $78.86 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $73.15 and $78.86. The shares of the company are below the target price of $112.57 by -42.71%. The current market cap of the company is $6.91B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -2.23% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -29.71% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -2.67% in the past one month, -4.71% loss in 3 months, and -15.45% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of GH during past week was calculated to be 12.64% while that of a month was 6.55%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.84 and -$1.06 for the next quarter but will grow at 7.00% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 31.60% for the next fiscal year and by 35.80% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 84.00% to $58.24M. 6 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $52.9M and a high of $63.4M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 53.20%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the GH stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $80.58 while its 200-day moving average is $80.76. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, GH has around 93.30M shares outstanding that normally trades 85.55M of its float. The price of GH recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -2.35% with 5.89 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 48.27.