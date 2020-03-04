Why Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Shares Popped 5.53% Today

What just happened? Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) stock value has climbed by nearly 5.53% or (6.93 points) to $132.27 from its previous close of $125.34. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 411382 contracts so far this session. UHS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 593.26 thousand shares, but with a 77.97 million float and a -7.48% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UHS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $159.94 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 20.92% from where the UHS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.82 over a week and tumble down $-7.1 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $157.79, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/26/19. The recent low of $117.77 stood for a -16.17% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.99 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Universal Health Services, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 44.83. This figure suggests that UHS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UHS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 37.58% at this stage. This figure means that UHS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) would settle between $131.77/share to $138.19/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $121.82 mark, then the market for Universal Health Services, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $118.29 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.28. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill lifted target price for shares of UHS but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on July 26. The price target has been raised from $158 to $165. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 04. Analysts at Stephens, made their first call for the equity with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 14.

UHS equity has an average rating of 2.28, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, UHS stock price is currently trading at 10.77X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 33.1. Universal Health Services, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.7.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 5% to hit $2.95 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5% from $11.38 billion to a noteworthy $11.95 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Universal Health Services, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 11.8% to hit $2.74 per share. For the fiscal year, UHS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 6.7% to hit $10.66 per share.