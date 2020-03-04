Why Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) Stock Rallied Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) stock today? Its price is jumping 3.55 points, trading at $59.58 levels, and is up 6.34% from its previous close of $56.03. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 101567 contracts so far this session. MGLN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 150.62 thousand shares, but with a 24.19 million float and a -15.86% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MGLN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $80 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 34.27% from where the MGLN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-7.98 over a week and tumble down $-13.35 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $81.04, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/06/19. The recent low of $54.9 stood for a -26.48% since 03/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.72 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Magellan Health, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 28.9. This figure suggests that MGLN stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MGLN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.31% at this stage. This figure means that MGLN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) would settle between $58.72/share to $61.42/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $54.12 mark, then the market for Magellan Health, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $52.21 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.02. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill, assumed coverage of MGLN assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on February 22. Stephens, analysts launched coverage of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) stock with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 14. Analysts at Leerink Partners lowered the stock to a Mkt Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 13.

MGLN equity has an average rating of 1.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MGLN stock price is currently trading at 10.17X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 24.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.6. Magellan Health, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.5.

Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 6% to hit $1.84 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.5% from $7.16 billion to a noteworthy $7.34 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Magellan Health, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 77.5% to hit $0.71 per share. For the fiscal year, MGLN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 16.1% to hit $4.33 per share.