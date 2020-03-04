Why is Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Up 7.51% Today And 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Up 7.61%? Take your pick

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) is currently trading at around $6.44, a price level that means its value has jumped 98.77% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, KALA shares have hit a high of $6.09 and a low of $5.8601. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $8.93 and a low of $3.24, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 7.51%. That was after the news story published on Feb-20-20 that was titled ‘Kala Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)’.

Comparatively, KALA’s year to date performance is at 62.33%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -2.12% over the last week and 0.50% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.53, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 9.68% and 8.44% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 6 analysts have given Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) a consensus price target of 18.33, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $51.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $7.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 52.3% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 87.37%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 8.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. BofA/Merrill issued a stock update for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) on December 17, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Neutral” rating. Jefferies on March 14, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. 6 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 6 rate it as a Hold; 5 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 31.23%, while it is 13.19% above and 1.82% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 227134.0 against a 3-month average of 733.49K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 79.51% of the Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $16.74 million worth of the company’s shares. Orbimed Advisors LLC. purchased 3.45 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Caxton Corp acquired over 1.48 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 737524.0 shares valued at 4.71 million. The company has a 2.00% stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns 487025.0 shares valued at 2.03 million, which represents a total stake of 1.32% of the company’s shares. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds 360458.0 shares in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., which makes up 0.98% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSE:XXII) has lost -66.78% over the course of a year, with the price now at $0.84. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Mar-04-20, ‘Further Support for Reducing Nicotine in Cigarettes to Non-Addictive Levels: New Studies Confirm Use’. The shares of the company were last trading at 7.61% higher, and went as high as $0.86 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $0.77 and $0.86. The shares of the company are below the target price of $11.50 by -1269.05%. The current market cap of the company is $110.13M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -17.01% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -65.85% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -15.77% in the past one month, -24.21% loss in 3 months, and -60.17% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of XXII during past week was calculated to be 10.65% while that of a month was 10.02%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.23 but will grow at 50.20% for the year. The analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -287.10%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the XXII stock, the company needs to record a growth of -1269.05% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $11.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $1.01 while its 200-day moving average is $1.62. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, XXII has around 141.08M shares outstanding that normally trades 119.29M of its float. The price of XXII recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -15.87% with 0.08 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.44 while its RSI stands at 40.67.

Analysts are estimating that the XXII stock price might go down by -1269.05%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $11.50 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $11.50. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -1269.05% from its current price. All in all, the price of XXII has decreased by -29.04% so far this year.