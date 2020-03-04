Why investors need to tread carefully now that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) rises 6.85% and 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) rises 7.12%

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) is currently trading at around $0.22, a price level that means its value has jumped 21.48% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, AXAS shares have hit a high of $0.22 and a low of $0.2049. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $1.55 and a low of $0.18, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 6.85%. That was after the news story published on Feb-25-20 that was titled ‘Abraxas Petroleum Receives Updated NASDAQ Notice Regarding Non-Compliance with Continued Listing Standards’.

Comparatively, AXAS’s year to date performance is at -41.36%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 1.98% over the last week and -10.09% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.02, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 11.64% and 9.29% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. The analysts have given Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) an estimate that the stock will hit a 12-month high of $1.23, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $0.50. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 72.5% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 82.11%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 56.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Johnson Rice issued a stock update for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) on November 19, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Accumulate” rating. Seaport Global Securities on October 10, 2019 rated the stock at Neutral. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -59.69%, while it is -24.32% below and -1.99% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 731013.0 against a 3-month average of 2.02M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 38.61% of the Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $4.2 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 7.9 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Portolan Capital Management, LLC acquired over 7.16 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 5.19 million shares valued at 5.35 million. The company has a 3.08% stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns 3.4 million shares valued at 874317.0, which represents a total stake of 2.02% of the company’s shares. Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 3.23 million shares in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, which makes up 1.92% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has current price of $21.51. According to a American City Business Journals story on Feb-10-20, ‘The Funded: Next Bay Area IPO teed up for Thursday, another slashes targets’. The shares of the company were last trading at 7.12% higher, and went as high as $20.8488 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $19.72 and $20.8488. The shares of the company are below the target price of $26.50 by -23.2%. The current market cap of the company is $2.55B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -7.48% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -24.74% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -9.02% in the past one month. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of ONEM during past week was calculated to be 8.45% while that of a month was 9.45%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.42 and -$0.48 for the next quarter but will shrink at -44.20% for the year. Earnings per share will decrease by -26.30% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $76.14M. 6 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $72.3M and a high of $77.18M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -82.20%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the ONEM stock, the company needs to record a growth of -25.52% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $27.00. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, ONEM has around 127.11M shares outstanding that normally trades 76.12M of its float. The price of ONEM recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -15.06% with 2.22 average true range (ATR).

Analysts are estimating that the ONEM stock price might go down by -39.47%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $30.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $24.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -11.58% from its current price. All in all, the price of ONEM has decreased by -9.02% so far this year.