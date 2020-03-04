Why Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) shares price is up 4.33% today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) stock? Its price is jumping 3.4 points, trading at $81.91 levels, and is up 4.33% from its previous close of $78.51. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 267186 contracts so far this session. LOPE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 903.64 thousand shares, but with a 47.48 million float and a -3.88% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LOPE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $116.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 42.02% from where the LOPE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.62 over a week and surge $4.65 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $132.72, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/28/19. The recent low of $76.48 stood for a -38.28% since 11/07/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.55 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Grand Canyon Education, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 45.48. This figure suggests that LOPE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LOPE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.41% at this stage. This figure means that LOPE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) would settle between $80.05/share to $81.58/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $77.1 mark, then the market for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $75.69 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.11. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barrington Research lifted target price for shares of LOPE but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on November 09. The price target has been raised from $135 to $150. Piper Jaffray analysts again handed out a Overweight recommendation to Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on July 03. The target price has been raised from $117 to $142. Analysts at Barrington Research are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on November 02, they lifted price target for these shares to $103 from $98.

LOPE equity has an average rating of 1.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LOPE stock price is currently trading at 12.81X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 14.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 61.6. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.1.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13.7% to hit $222470, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 9.9% from $778640 to a noteworthy $855900. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -5.6% to hit $1.53 per share. For the fiscal year, LOPE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -0.2% to hit $5.57 per share.