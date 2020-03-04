Why Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Stock Suddenly Retreated Today

Big changes are happening at Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -5.44% or (-0.08 points) to $1.39 from its previous close of $1.47. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 202940 contracts so far this session. FTK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 440.19 thousand shares, but with a 53.29 million float and a -10.37% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FTK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 115.83% from where the FTK share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Flotek Industries, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 24.91. This figure suggests that FTK stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FTK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 3.78% at this stage. This figure means that FTK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) would settle between $1.55/share to $1.63/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.42 mark, then the market for Flotek Industries, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.37 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.13. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their recommendation on shares of FTK from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on August 08. Seaport Global Securities analysts bumped their rating on Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) stock from Accumulate to Speculative Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 20. Analysts at Oppenheimer released an upgrade from Underperform to Perform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 27.

FTK equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -28.7% to hit $31 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -20.8% from $177770 to a noteworthy $140800. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Flotek Industries, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -100% to hit $-0.2 per share. For the fiscal year, FTK’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -50% to hit $-0.87 per share.