Why Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Shares Popped 4.33% Today

What just happened? Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) stock value has climbed by nearly 4.33% or (1.61 points) to $38.77 from its previous close of $37.16. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 312109 contracts so far this session. CUZ shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 785.6 thousand shares, but with a 0.15 billion float and a -6.8% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CUZ stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $45.4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 17.1% from where the CUZ share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.67 over a week and tumble down $-2.79 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $42.99, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $32.89 stood for a -9.82% since 08/05/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.94 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Cousins Properties Incorporated, the two-week RSI stands at 42.8. This figure suggests that CUZ stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CUZ readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 35.1% at this stage. This figure means that CUZ share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) would settle between $38.18/share to $39.19/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $36.44 mark, then the market for Cousins Properties Incorporated becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $35.71 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.02. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo raised their recommendation on shares of CUZ from Market Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on September 19. Wells Fargo, analysts launched coverage of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) stock with a Market Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on April 20. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 04.

CUZ equity has an average rating of 1.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CUZ stock price is currently trading at 72.86X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 31.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.9. Cousins Properties Incorporated current P/B ratio of 1.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 50.1% to hit $185090, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 19.8% from $628750 to a noteworthy $753210. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Cousins Properties Incorporated is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -50% to hit $0.1 per share. For the fiscal year, CUZ’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -59% to hit $0.48 per share.