Why aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) Stock Gained Sharply Today

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $4.09, the shares have already added 0.37 points (9.95% higher) from its previous close of $3.72. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 98767 contracts so far this session. LIFE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 346.23 thousand shares, but with a 7.6 million float and a -4.62% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LIFE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 95.6% from where the LIFE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.29 over a week and tumble down $-1.33 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.08, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/29/19. The recent low of $2.76 stood for a -59.42% since 08/16/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.53 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for aTyr Pharma, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.56. This figure suggests that LIFE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LIFE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 45.7% at this stage. This figure means that LIFE share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) would settle between $3.96/share to $4.21/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.56 mark, then the market for aTyr Pharma, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.41 for its downside target.

Analysts at ROTH Capital, assumed coverage of LIFE assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on March 04. Oppenheimer, analysts launched coverage of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on March 02. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 14.

LIFE equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.