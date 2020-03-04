What’s unusual with TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.52 points, trading at $15.48 levels, and is up 3.51% from its previous close of $14.96. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 323686 contracts so far this session. TMDX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 197.49 thousand shares, but with a 16.18 million float and a -14.17% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TMDX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $24.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 58.27% from where the TMDX share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for TransMedics Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.99. This figure suggests that TMDX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TMDX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.91% at this stage. This figure means that TMDX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) would settle between $15.72/share to $16.49/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $14.47 mark, then the market for TransMedics Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $13.99 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.49. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley, assumed coverage of TMDX assigning Equal-Weight rating, according to their opinion released on May 28. JP Morgan, analysts launched coverage of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on May 28. Analysts at Cowen, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 28.

TMDX equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TMDX stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 34.5. TransMedics Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.2.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 74.3% to hit $8.15 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 98.3% from $23.6 million to a noteworthy $46.81 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, TransMedics Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 92.6% to hit $-0.36 per share. For the fiscal year, TMDX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 49.2% to hit $-1.2 per share.