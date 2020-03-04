What May Have Pushed Camping Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) Up 7.31% Today

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) is 0.03 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 7.31% to $0.36 from its previous close of $0.33. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1002863 contracts so far this session. ICD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 194.85 thousand shares, but with a 69.15 million float and a -29% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ICD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.81 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 402.78% from where the ICD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.06 over a week and tumble down $-0.3 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.28, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/05/19. The recent low of $0.31 stood for a -89.98% since 03/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.28 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 16.53. This figure suggests that ICD stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ICD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.37% at this stage. This figure means that ICD share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) would settle between $0.36/share to $0.4/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.31 mark, then the market for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.28 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.07. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at CapitalOne lowered their recommendation on shares of ICD from Overweight to Equal Weight in their opinion released on January 16. B. Riley FBR, Inc. analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 22. The target price has been raised from $8.75 to $7.75. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on September 29, they lifted price target for these shares to $6 from $7.

ICD equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -23.9% to hit $44.75 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -7.5% from $203600 to a noteworthy $188430. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -325% to hit $-0.09 per share. For the fiscal year, ICD’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -33.3% to hit $-0.32 per share.