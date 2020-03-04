Trending Stocks on Wednesday, March 4th: Americas Silver Corporation (USAS), Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)

Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) is currently trading at around $2.28, a price level that means its value has jumped 56.16% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, USAS shares have hit a high of $2.55 and a low of $2.28. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $3.92 and a low of $1.46, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.79%. That was after the news story published on Mar-02-20 that was titled ‘Trade Alert: The President Of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSE:USA), Darren Blasutti, Has Just Spent US$100k Buying Shares’.

Comparatively, USAS’s year to date performance is at -23.66%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -16.55% over the last week and -17.97% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.20, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 11.31% and 6.69% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. The analysts have given Americas Silver Corporation (USAS) a consensus price target of 5.33, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $5.28, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $3.58. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 47.47% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 56.82%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 36.31 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -17.06%, while it is -21.69% below and -18.95% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 325101.0 against a 3-month average of 453.38K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $5.86 million worth of the company’s shares. Ingalls & Snyder purchased 1.51 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Merk Investments LLC acquired over 1.48 million shares.

The top investor is Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF that owns 1.44 million shares valued at 3.88 million. The company has a 1.66% stake in Americas Silver Corporation. The ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF owns 815072.0 shares valued at 2.59 million, which represents a total stake of 0.94% of the company’s shares. U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 400000.0 shares in Americas Silver Corporation, which makes up 0.46% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) has lost -83.81% over the course of a year, with the price now at $0.86. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Mar-03-20, ‘Advaxis to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference’. The shares of the company were last trading at 3.38% higher, and went as high as $0.90 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $0.8022 and $0.90. The shares of the company are below the target price of $5.00 by -481.4%. The current market cap of the company is $47.80M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -9.76% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -92.05% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -3.40% in the past one month, 61.57% gain in 3 months, and 144.21% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of ADXS during past week was calculated to be 16.37% while that of a month was 13.38%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.08 and -$0.55 for the next quarter but will grow at 94.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 8.30% for the next fiscal year. 1 analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 94.40%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the ADXS stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $0.96 while its 200-day moving average is $0.95. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, ADXS has around 57.53M shares outstanding that normally trades 57.53M of its float. The price of ADXS recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -5.25% with 0.13 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 3.95 while its RSI stands at 44.75.