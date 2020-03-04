Traders’ Diary: JD.com Inc. (JD) is up 6.01% in current trading, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) up 5.15%

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is currently trading at around $43.95, a price level that means its value has jumped 72.49% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, JD shares have hit a high of $44.05 and a low of $40.11. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $44.12 and a low of $25.48, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 6.01%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in JD.com (JD) Stock?’.

Comparatively, JD’s year to date performance is at 17.68%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 6.75% over the last week and 10.00% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.95, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.28% and 3.75% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 43 analysts have given JD.com Inc. (JD) a consensus price target of 308.04, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $417.47, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $257.44. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 87.37% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 89.47%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 82.93 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. China Renaissance issued a stock update for JD.com Inc. (JD) on March 03, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. UBS on February 18, 2020 rated the stock at Buy. 43 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 10 of the 43 rate it as a Hold; 32 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 35.13%, while it is 12.08% above and 7.97% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 9.55 million against a 3-month average of 12.78M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 55.33% of the JD.com Inc. (JD) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $1.86 billion worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 44.43 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Invesco Ltd. acquired over 29.71 million shares.

The top investor is Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund that owns 19.98 million shares valued at 605.27 million. The company has a 1.66% stake in JD.com Inc. The Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns 12.31 million shares valued at 368.05 million, which represents a total stake of 1.02% of the company’s shares. Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds 12.22 million shares in JD.com Inc., which makes up 1.02% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has gained 20.16% over the course of a year, with the price now at $9.40. According to a Zacks story on Mar-03-20, ‘Will Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know’. The shares of the company were last trading at 5.15% higher, and went as high as $9.52 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $8.70 and $9.52. The shares of the company are below the target price of $15.16 by -61.28%. The current market cap of the company is $1.06B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 18.94% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -10.73% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 23.82% in the past one month, 42.13% gain in 3 months, and 116.46% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of AKBA during past week was calculated to be 9.43% while that of a month was 7.42%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$2.43 and -$1.50 for the next quarter but will shrink at -46.10% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 26.50% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 55.60% to $93.15M. 7 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $85.95M and a high of $103M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -0.50%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the AKBA stock, the company needs to record a growth of -59.57% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $15.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $7.97 while its 200-day moving average is $5.33. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, AKBA has around 118.86M shares outstanding that normally trades 114.62M of its float. The price of AKBA recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 0.45% with 0.67 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.50 while its RSI stands at 58.99.

Analysts are estimating that the AKBA stock price might go down by -144.68%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $23.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $8.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 14.89% from its current price. All in all, the price of AKBA has increased by 41.46% so far this year.