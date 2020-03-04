Technical Analysis 04 March 2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX), Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) is currently trading at around $10.62, a price level that means its value has jumped 134.95% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, SNDX shares have hit a high of $10.04 and a low of $9.01. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $11.33 and a low of $4.52, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 14.56%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Reports Q4 Loss’.

Comparatively, SNDX’s year to date performance is at 5.58%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -9.82% over the last week and -1.17% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.85, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 10.00% and 8.06% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 7 analysts have given Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) a consensus price target of 15.33, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $27.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $8.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 33.63% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 60.67%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -32.75 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Barclays issued a stock update for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on March 04, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Overweight” rating. H.C. Wainwright on January 13, 2020 rated the stock at Buy. 7 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 7 rate it as a Hold; 5 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 26.86%, while it is 17.28% above and 6.02% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 89937.0 against a 3-month average of 199.55K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 71.24% of the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $26.72 million worth of the company’s shares. MPM Asset Management, LLC purchased 2.17 million shares of the company’s common stock, while BVF Inc. acquired over 1.76 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 606303.0 shares valued at 5.64 million. The company has a 2.23% stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The Hartford Healthcare Fund owns 578601.0 shares valued at 3.89 million, which represents a total stake of 2.13% of the company’s shares. DFA U.S. Small Cap Series holds 468505.0 shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., which makes up 1.73% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) has gained 141.32% over the course of a year, with the price now at $2.57. According to a Zacks story on Jan-28-20, ‘Company News For Jan 28, 2020’. The shares of the company were last trading at -11.99% lower, and went as high as $2.9899 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $2.50 and $2.9899. The shares of the company are below the target price of $2.00 by 22.18%. The current market cap of the company is $35.59M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 48.14% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -48.60% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -30.97% in the past one month, 201.03% gain in 3 months, and 107.09% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of CBLI during past week was calculated to be 46.82% while that of a month was 23.07%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.21 but will grow at 63.10% for the year. The analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 59.30%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the CBLI stock, the company needs to record a growth of -1456.42% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $40.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $1.77 while its 200-day moving average is $1.31. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, CBLI has around 12.19M shares outstanding that normally trades 3.96M of its float. The price of CBLI recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 28.07% with 0.78 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.14 while its RSI stands at 52.68.

Analysts are estimating that the CBLI stock price might go down by -1456.42%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $40.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $40.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -1456.42% from its current price. All in all, the price of CBLI has increased by 385.05% so far this year.