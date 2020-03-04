Stocks To Watch Today, March 04, 2020: PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE), Photronics Inc. (PLAB)

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) is currently trading at around $18.59, a price level that means its value has jumped 13.56% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, PDCE shares have hit a high of $19.06 and a low of $17.18. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $47.29 and a low of $16.37, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 6.05%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘PDCE vs. NBL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?’.

Comparatively, PDCE’s year to date performance is at -33.01%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -9.92% over the last week and -18.80% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.51, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 12.84% and 6.71% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. The analysts have given PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) a consensus price target of 40.93, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $54.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $23.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 51.08% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 65.57%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 19.17 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Citigroup issued a stock update for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) on February 14, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Tudor Pickering on January 07, 2020 rated the stock at Buy. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -31.14%, while it is -19.50% below and -11.83% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 302763.0 against a 3-month average of 1.63M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 72.50% of the PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $243.5 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 6.38 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired over 5.18 million shares.

The top investor is iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF that owns 3.62 million shares valued at 82.32 million. The company has a 3.62% stake in PDC Energy Inc. The Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund owns 2.05 million shares valued at 58.93 million, which represents a total stake of 2.05% of the company’s shares. DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds 1.9 million shares in PDC Energy Inc., which makes up 1.90% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has gained 26.89% over the course of a year, with the price now at $13.40. According to a Zacks story on Mar-04-20, ‘Photronics (PLAB) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates’. The shares of the company were last trading at 6.35% higher, and went as high as $13.33 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $12.54 and $13.33. The shares of the company are below the target price of $17.00 by -26.87%. The current market cap of the company is $827.06M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -7.66% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -20.00% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -1.41% in the past one month, 7.14% gain in 3 months, and 16.67% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of PLAB during past week was calculated to be 5.38% while that of a month was 4.22%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.45 and $1.05 for the next quarter but will shrink at -15.90% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 28.52% for the next fiscal year and by 10.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $150.5M. 3 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $150M and a high of $151.5M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 22.50%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the PLAB stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $14.46 while its 200-day moving average is $11.39. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, PLAB has around 65.64M shares outstanding that normally trades 64.24M of its float. The price of PLAB recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -0.12% with 0.65 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.61 while its RSI stands at 46.89.